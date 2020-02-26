SALT LAKE CITY -- Beth Anne Darnell, 67, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by her loving family.
She was diagnosed with ALS in September of 2016. She faced the many challenges of this disease with grace, courage and dignity. After just one year, she was no longer able to eat or speak but tackled every obstacle head on with a fierce fight and positive attitude. She fought against ALS for three and a half years.
Beth was born on Sept. 15, 1952, in Carrolltown, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Vincent and Margaret Eckenrode, who both predeceased her. She graduated from Saint Francis University in 1974 with a B.A. in education.
She ventured to Wyoming in 1979, where she met her husband, Richard Darnell. They would have celebrated 38 years of marriage in May. They shared two daughters together, Meggie and Leah, and two stepchildren, LaDonna and Brian.
Beth will be deeply missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends. She was deeply passionate about spreading awareness of ALS, and her family encourages you to educate yourself about this terminal disease.
Her celebration of life will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Heritage Gardens in Sandy, Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.