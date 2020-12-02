Actor and longtime activist Georgina Lightning poses for a picture at Catalyst Production studio on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Native American tribes and coalitions are condemning “Big Sky,” a Montana-set ABC drama, for ignoring the history of violence inflicted on Indigenous women and instead making whites the crime victims. “I’m not at all surprised that they’re doing this because Hollywood’s been appropriating our trauma and our lived experience for years and years and years,” said Lightning.