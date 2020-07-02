ROCK SPRINGS — People can bring a lunch, a chair and sunscreen, and enjoy live music in downtown Rock Springs this summer. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is rolling out the fifth year of the Brown Bag Concert Series, which will run noon to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday from July through August. The shows are free.
Due to renovation work on the First Security Bank building, the 2020 Brown Bag Concert Series will move to the grassy area on the northeast side of the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building at 333 Broadway St., in Rock Springs.
The eight-week concert series will feature a variety of music styles including country, rock, folk, and Americana. Since seating is not available for music fans, they will need to bring their own chairs.
The 2020 line-up includes:
July 7: Tom Bennett
July 14: Jeremy Facknitz
July 21: Dan Kershisnik (Dano K)
July 28: Jason Tyler Burton
Aug. 4: Eddy Delbridge
Aug. 18: Rupert Wates
Aug. 25: Steve Davis
ABOUT THE FIRST MUSICIAN IN THE SERIES
Originally from Salt Lake City, Bennett is a folk singer, bluesman, and one-man band, according to a press release. He switches from either resonator guitar or mandolin with harmonica, vocals and foot percussion during his live performances. Bennett also books all his own shows, creates and sells his own merchandise and drives all around the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.