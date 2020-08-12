ROCK SPRINGS — Bring your lunch, a chair and sunscreen and enjoy live music of
Rupert Wates during the next Brown Concert Series performance from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the grassy area on the northeast side of the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building at 333 Broadway Street in Rock Springs.
Wates was born in London and studied at Oxford University. In the late 90s, he signed a publishing deal with Eaton Music and worked for several years as their house songwriter. He moved to Paris in 2001, formed his own quartet and performed regularly in the city's clubs. He came to the United States in fall 2006. Since then he has received more than 30 songwriting and performing awards. He has also recorded and released eight CDs; all have received outstanding reviews in the online press and have been played on radio stations in America, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Greece, Israel and Australia.
In addition to writing and recording, Wates plays more than 120 live shows a year in venues all over America, in Canada and in Europe, and has appeared regularly on radio and TV. He prefers smaller, more intimate spaces, where the audience is up close and personal, where true musicianship counts, and where real emotion can't be faked.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is featuring the fifth year of their lunchtime concert series — the Brown Bag Concert Series.
The shows are free and guests are invited to bring their lunch and enjoy a summer day in Downtown Rock Springs; most of the downtown restaurants offer take-out as an option for lunch.
The eight-week concert series will feature a variety of music styles including country, rock, folk, Americana and more, and will conclude on Aug. 25.
