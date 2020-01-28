ROCK SPRINGS — The sound of bagpipes filled the halls of Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday afternoon. College students, faculty, staff, and community members gathered in the atrium to enjoy a bit of Scottish culture and tradition.
Traditional Scottish food and drinks, along with a program featuring Scottish poems, music and dancing, were free for the public to enjoy. Sandy Brown, assistant professor of engineering at Western, was the primary organizer and leader of the event. Brown, who is originally from Scotland, has previously hosted similar Burns Night celebrations at the college to share his culture with the community.
The celebration began with food, both finger foods like fruits and vegetables and the main attraction — authentic Scottish haggis and IrnBru. Haggis is a traditional dish consisting of sheep’s offal mixed with other ingredients and traditionally boiled in a bag made of the sheep’s stomach. IrnBru, pronounced “iron brew,” is a Scottish soft drink made with an original recipe containing 32 flavors, the most obvious of which is orange.
After eating, everyone enjoyed the program of poetry and music. Brown began by explaining that Burns Night is a celebration of Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, who was born on Jan. 25. He explained that usually the celebration is in the nighttime, even though the college held it in the afternoon, but he argued that “it’s nighttime in Scotland.” Brown also noted that Burns Nights is usually a “boozy affair,” but the alcohol-free campus kept the event family friendly.
The program began with the traditional presentation of the haggis and reading of Burns’s famous poem “Address to a Haggis.” The dish was brought in on a silver plate, accompanied by bagpipes. Burns’s poem is full of enough Scottish dialect to confuse most English listeners, but Brown’s lively performance, which included stabbing the haggis with a plastic knife, conveyed the meaning effectively.
The rest of the program included bagpipe songs performed by Eric Evenhuis, who came from Utah for the event, another Burns poem, and several Scottish songs, all performed by either Brown or Western students. At one point Sandy sang a tongue-twisting song, “The Rattlin’ Bog,” that he had the audience join in on as best they could.
The most lively and interactive part of the night was when Brown and his wife Elizabeth taught two traditional Scottish dances. Audience members who wanted to participate partnered up — whether they were couples, parents with their children, or friends. Brown and his wife walked them through a quick tutorial on the steps, then they all did the dance together.
To wrap up the celebration, Brown sang “Flower of Scotland,” the unofficial Scottish national anthem, and Evenhuis finished with a bagpipe performance of Burns’s most well-known poem, which was turned into a song, “Auld Lang Syne.”
