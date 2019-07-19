LANDER — Sinks Canyon State Park encourages people to come celebrate the end of summer at a concert in August.
The performance is scheduled from 6:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Sawmill Campground Shelter. It will feature “Songs of the Canyon” by Diane Corsick. She{span} is a motivational speaker, performing and recording artist and published songwriter who integrates her practice and experience with the natural world as a photographer,{/span}poet, conservationist, dancer and seeker of wonder and beauty.
The event will also include volleyball and cornhole as well as free s’mores, soda and other snacks. People are encouraged to come dance to the rhythm, sing along and enjoy a summer night in the park, according to a press release. The event is open to the public free of charge and is geared toward all ages.
