DUBOIS — The Wyoming Off Road Racers Association, XC 208 and Dubois Speed Goats present Border War #2: Town Hill Thrill and Dirt Bike Hare Scramble Race Saturday Aug. 10.
Spectators are welcome and there is no charge to watch. This race will be a Dual European Hare Scramble Format at the Dubois Scenic Overlook Hill in Downtown Dubois. The course is a 5.5 mile loop with a variety of single track, hill climbs, drainages and more.
Pro cash prizes total $2,500. All class winners will receive a free meal ticket to the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department Buffalo BBQ as well as trophies.
This year a vendor row with local businesses will be offered, including local power sports dealerships. There will also be food and coffee available on site. There are plenty of great vantage points for spectators, so bring a chair and watch!
After the race, the awards ceremony will be at the town park in conjunction with the annual Dubois Volunteer Fire Department’s Buffalo BBQ. Great food and drinks, including brisket and burgers and beer, will be available directly following the awards ceremony.
Stay a little bit later and enjoy a live concert in the park. Taylor Scott Band will be jamming country/rock/blues tunes into the night. Book a hotel room, RV site or Camp spot with event sponsor Longhorn Ranch Lodge and RV (www.thelonghornranch.com), or with any of the other great lodging options in town.
Register to race at www.livelaps.com. More race day events and info can be found online at www.worra.org, www.facebook.com/duboisspeedgoats, and https://www.facebook.com/events/410633449545104/.
• Race participants must have WORRA or XC 208 membership to race
• Sign-ups are 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on morning of race
• Please register online in advance to race if possible
• $55 to register online for big bikes (or $65 day of)
• $20 for Peewees and Juniors (or $30 day of)
• All classes are bikes only, except for peewees, which will have bikes and 4 wheelers
• Juniors and Peewees will be on separate courses
• Peewee Race: 9-9:30 a.m.
• Juniors Race: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
• Big Bikes Race: Noon
• Awards Ceremony: 3 p.m.
• DVFD Buffalo BBQ: 4 p.m.
• Taylor Scott Concert: 7 p.m.
Buffalo BBQ tickets can be purchased on site.
For Taylor Scott Band Concert tickets contact The Boys and Girls Club of Dubois at 307-455-2235.
