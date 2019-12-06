CHEYENNE – It’s that time of year again. No, not the holidays – time for Cheyenne Frontier Days to announce the lineup for the 2020 Frontier Nights entertainment series.
Thursday evening, from the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, CFD announced the 2020 lineup, which will bring back favorite acts such as country stars Trace Adkins, Eric Church and the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing finals.
The lineup is currently complete, except for the evenings of July 18 and July 23. CFD has reached out to non-country musical acts for both nights and is awaiting responses.
“We’re not just a rodeo or a concert, we’ve got a little something for everybody,” said CFD Contract Acts Committee chairman Randy Krafft. “We’ve got a nice alternative for the country acts, trying to mix it up a little bit. The lineup this year is coming together to be one of our better lineups.”
As for the two remaining slots, Krafft said there is no way to estimate when they’ll be filled, especially because many of the acts that are already signed just finalized their contract in the past couple months.
“We had one or two of them who we already had back in July, and most of them you put the offer out, and if it works for them, they sign the contract and off we go. As far as the selection, that’s who’s popular, who’s an up-and-coming, who’s a good base for country music, who’s stood the test of time.”
This year’s Post Malone performance marked a new kind of act for the festival, which has had several rock groups perform, but rarely another type of non-country act. Krafft said the rapper attracted a completely different type of audience to the festival, which is something he and his fellow General Committee members are hoping to do again.
“Post Malone was the first time we ventured into a different kind of music,” he said. “The crowd we brought out for Post Malone (this) year – a big portion of them had never been to a rodeo, so we introduced them to Frontier Days as a whole. So hopefully that’ll bring people back for another year.”
The 2020 schedule is as follows:
July 17: Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson
July 18: TBA
July 19: Trace Adkins
July 20-21: Professional Bull Riders – Last Cowboy Standing
July 22: Thomas Rhett with Hardy
July 23: TBA
July 24: Eric Church with Ashley McBryde
July 25: Blake Shelton with John King
For two nights, the top 40 stars of the PBR will return with the Last Cowboy Standing, and there will also be nine days of PRCA professional rodeo that will culminate in Championship Sunday.
Tickets for all performances will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 13. Concert ticket prices range from $39 to $89, with daily rodeo tickets costing $18 to $35. A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets and a $5 discount is available for concert tickets purchased before July 1. PBR tickets range from $22 to $102, with special elite seating and VIP tickets also available at various prices.
Fans can upgrade to a Frontier Nights Fast Pass for early admission to the Party Zone, a voucher for best-available same-day rodeo tickets and a souvenir rodeo program.
Tickets are available online at cfdrodeo.com, at the CFD Ticket Office at Frontier Park or by calling 307-778-7222.
For a full events schedule and profiles of musical acts, go online to cfdrodeo.com.
