Disney's Marketing Director for Italy, Davide Romani, center, holds the Golden Lion Best Film award for "Nomadland" at the closing ceremony of 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on Saturday Sept. 12, 2020. Director Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a recession-era road trip drama starring Frances McDormand, has won the Golden Lion for best film at the Venice Film Festival, held against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.