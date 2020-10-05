ROCK SPRINGS — The 14th community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center is celebrating a group mural project from 20 years ago — “Landscape 2000.” Along with hanging the mural again for display, artists in the community have created several pieces of art together for this year’s Community Show “COLLABORATION!”
The exhibit is on display through Nov. 14 at the Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St.
In the spring 2000, the University of Wyoming coordinated a state wide effort entitled Landscape 2000 in which many museums, schools, galleries and artists participated. The Wyoming Arts Council and U.S. West, Inc. gave grants to promote and build a website where all the projects were available to see online.
Former Community Fine Arts Center director Gregory Gaylor organized a group of 12 local artists, including himself, to create a large mural based on a photo by local dentist, Renaldo Menghini. The view is a typical southwest Wyoming scene of sky, rock outcrop and sagebrush.
The photo was divided into 12 sections, and the artists interpreted one section in their own style and medium. Once hung together, they created “one view” but each had a unique and distinct vision of the landscape. The artists who participated were Angi Bennett, Jill Hartley, Larry Cullins, Curt Jensen, Rick Jones, Peter Butler, Carol Shilling, Mary Timlin, Glenda Borzea, John Anderson, Gary Perkins and Gaylor. Also in the exhibit were several landscapes from the permanent collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No.1.
Over the years a variety of themes including portraits, postcard-sized art, autumn, trains, and the color gold for the Community Fine Arts Center’s 50th anniversary have given artists inspiration to create work for an annual community exhibit.
“It all started when the drawing class I was teaching made some incredible mandalas and we wanted to display them,” Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center director said in a press release. “The annual Community Exhibit is an opportunity for anyone to share their creative work.”
Artists participating this year are Teryl Dean Hartman with Patsy Moody; Jennifer Messer and Gwendolyn Quitberg; Theresa Weber and Gerda Dickinson; Shari Kumer with Shane Steiss; Kumer and Denise Mosley; Jasmine Krueger with fellow art teachers Amanda Margrave and David Doporto; and Soule, Amanda Romero and David von Metz collaborated on a piece. Some young artists were able to work with a family member also — Angelina Roberts’ children Maleqai and Lieryk each made a mixed media piece, and Shawn Botran was assisted by his grandmother Louisa Botran.
The Community Fine Arts Center also displays the majority of the art collection which was started by the Rock Springs High School students in the fall of 1939. It hung in the school until the Community Fine Arts Center was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.
“Sweetwater County School District No.1 along with the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Library System have a wonderful, longstanding collaboration,” Soule said. “By working together the community has an impressive treasure of art for its citizens and visitors alike.”
The Community Fine Arts Center is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
