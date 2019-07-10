ROCK SPRINGS — Bunning Park will be filled with flavors, sounds and activities from a variety of countries and cultures Saturday during International Day 2019.
The annual event will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Festivities will kick off with a pancake hosted by the Kiwanis Club until 10 a.m. The cost is $4 for pancakes and sausage plus $1 for coffee.
Each July, International Day celebrates the diverse heritage of Rock Springs— known as the “Home of 56 Nationalities.” Different cultures are featured throughout the day with food, exhibits, costumes, activities and live entertainment. It is the only ethnic festival of its kind in Wyoming, according to organizers.
This year’s festival offers a range of local, regional and international entertainment, activities for kids, exotic foods and unique vendor items. More than 20 imported beers will also be available from around the world.
A variety of games will be available such as an obstacle course, Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four, Bocce Ball, Croquet, Cornhole and Parachute games. Crafts stations will include Make a Sombrero, Paint a Tipi, Make a Luau Necklace and more. There will also be a drum circle, face painting and kids’ contstruction projects.
Performers from various parts of the world will provide a smorgasbord of music and dances. Tony Corona will play his accordion throughout the day. He is a Rock Springs native, now living in Colorado, who has been performing at International Day since it was revived in the 1990s. The entertainment schedule also includes:
• 10 a.m.— Dave Pedri and the EIO Band — Polka
• 11 a.m.— Red Desert Rapture Belly Dancing — Egyptian, cabaret, Turkish, gypsy and tribal belly dance
• 11:45 a.m.— Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl de Utah — Mexican culture through music and dance.
• 12:45 p.m.— Sonali Loomba — Traditional interactive dance from India and Bollywood
• 1:45 p.m.—Eagle Spirit Dancers — Traditional Native American Dance
• 2:45 p.m.— Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl de Utah — Mexican culture through music and dance.
• 3:45 p.m.— Sonali Loomba — Traditional interactive dance from India and Bollywood
• 4:45 p.m.—Eagle Spirit Dancers — Traditional Native American Dance
• 5:45 p.m.—Red Desert Rapture Belly Dancing — Egyptian, cabaret, Turkish, gypsy and tribal belly dance
• 6:30 p.m.— Dave Pedri and the EIO Band — Polka
• 8 p.m.—Ten Years Gone — English Rock
