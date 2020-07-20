ROCK SPRINGS — Enjoy a live performance of "The Miser" in Bunning Park on July 28.
The Lander-based Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company will perform the French comedy “The Miser” by Moliere at 6 p.m. People are invited to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs and a picnic dinner. Social distancing is encouraged.
This free performance is presented by the Community Fine Arts Center and Downtown Rock Springs.
“This production, unlike the first performed in Paris in 1668, respects our audience’s and actor’s health above all else and strives to share the joy of uniting in a theatrical experience while taking precautions and keeping safe distances,” Diane Springford, Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company founder said in a press release.
The plot centers on Harpagnon’s classic conflict over love and money with absurd and incongruous attempts at satisfying both. Satire and farce blend in the fast-moving plot, as the miser tries to arrange a marriage for himself but when his hoard is stolen, everyone is suspect.
“WSFC is grateful to hosts and audiences for providing us with the opportunity to perform during these novel times,” Springford said. “We hold some traditions should thrive in our lives. Bring a picnic, bring your masks, and bring your smiling eyes.”
Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company has performed throughout Wyoming for more than 20 years. It was founded with the dual purposes of providing exposure of Shakespeare's great plays to Wyoming audiences and the touring company experience for Wyoming theatre majors and community actors, according to the release.
Based in Lander, under the instruction of Springford and other professional actors, many talented Wyoming young actors gather for an intensive workshop each summer to learn the craft and then tour with the company throughout the state.
This production of the Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company is supported in part by the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.