ROCK SPRINGS – How can you teach youth the importance of community? Try giving them concrete examples and creative opportunities to get involved.
The Rocket Miner, local leaders and businesses have partnered to host a free event to celebrate upcoming holidays, complete some crafts, meet the Rock Springs and Green River mayors, and raise money for a good cause. People are invited to gather from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs, where snacks, birthday cake and beverages will be served.
The event is meant to provide a teaching moment to emphasize the importance of being active and engaged.
To mark Valentine’s Day, children will decorate special hearts. Afterward, their colorful creations will be posted in the windows of the Rocket Miner at 215 D St., Rock Springs.
In addition, in honor of George Washington’s birthday, kids will be able to have their pictures taken with Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo and Green River Mayor Pete Rust to show their appreciation for what they do for the community and stress the importance of civic duty.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to elementary schools in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and No. 2 to meet the most important needs.
The event will include sandwiches donated by Jimmy John’s and drinks provided by Western Wyoming Beverages Inc. The city of Rock Springs offered the Broadway Theater to host the event, and Staples provided the flyers that went to elementary school students in Sweetwater County. Other sponsors include Rendon Flooring, Randall McConnell with AAA Insurance, Komatsu, Income Tax Pros, Chill Grill, Western Wyoming Community College, and Genesis Alkali.
