ROCK SPRINGS — The 5th Annual Western Wyoming Sportsman’s Expo will be at the Sweetwater Events Complex from Feb. 28 to March 1, bringing three days of outdoor fun for the whole family to Southwest Wyoming .
The Expo will run from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. Admission is free.
Meet the experts, including hunting and fishing charters, guides, and outfitters. They will help you plan your trip to Alaska and Canada for your hunting and or fishing adventure. Specialists available will include: A-Z Sports fishing Charters, Maddog’s Alaskan Outfitters, Alaska’s Boardwalk Lodge Trout Camp, Wetherbee’s Lodge and Fishing, and G&S Marina Outfitters.
A variety of vendors will be on site to help with outdoor needs, and people can book their next outdoor adventure at the Western Expo. There will be RV’s and ATV’s along with hunting and fishing supplies, outdoor clothing, and everything in between.
Visitors will have opportunities to win prizes like Ruger guns, Camp Chef Stoves and more. Golfers can stop by the Cowboy Curbing and Landscape exhibit to test their swing and turf with the interactive golf display. There will also be food vendors, including concessions by Cowboy Crepes and Cafe.
The 5th Annual Western Wyoming Sportman’s Expo is brought to you by the Wyoming Home Show, the organization that has brought shows to Sweetwater County for over 24 years. For more information visit their website at www.wyominghomeshows.com.
