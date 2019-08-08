LARAMIE -- The 33rd annual Cowboy Joe Club Auction will take place Friday, Oct. 25, at Little America Hotel & Resort in Cheyenne.
The annual auction, historically the club's single-most successful fundraising event of the year, is once again expected to reach a capacity crowd of 625 attendees, according to a press release.
Limited tickets remain available for purchase. Tickets grant admission to the event, silent and live auction access, a premium dinner buffet and complimentary cocktails throughout the evening. Table sponsorships begin at $2,000 for 10 admissions with advertising.
Many unique and once-of-a-kind items will be up for bid this year, including a luxury Turks & Caicos vacation, fishing excursion in Alaska, autographed Josh Allen jersey and helmet, premium Broncos and Rockies tickets, golf packages, college& pro sports memorabilia, and Wildcatter Club seats and sideline passes.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m., when the doors open for the silent auction. Madden Brothers Auctions will serve as auctioneers, with appearances from the UW Spirit Team and UW Cowboy wrestlers, as well as other coaches and UW administrators.
The following day, on Oct. 26, the Wyoming Cowboys take on Nevada in Laramie at noon.
To learn more about the auction or to RSVP to attend the event sponsored by WYO4News.com, contact the Cowboy Joe Club at 307-766-6242 or visit cowboyjoeclub.com.
