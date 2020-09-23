ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department will present “Dancing at Lughnasa” on at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 2, and 3 with a matinee at 1p.m. on Oct. 3. The shows will be presented in-person on the theatre stage, or via live stream.
“Dancing at Lughnasa”, a story told by Michael Evans and his memories of love and loss during the summer 1936. It takes place around the Celtic harvest festival, Lughnasa, which becomes the final celebration before life changes forever for Michael’s mother, his aunts and uncle, according to a press release.
Director Eric-Richard De Lora would like the audience to think about their own childhood memories when watching. “The value of making good memories amid living the experience is a message the audience can go home with. As we get older and think back on our past, the memories to help us make sense of our life becomes so important,” stated De Lora.
Elsie England, a first-year musical theatre major, from Star Valley, will play Christiana, mother of Michael and narrator of the show. “I have never been in a show without singing or dancing and now I have an amazing opportunity to be a part of something so beautiful. The theme of the show is endurance. There are a lot of obstacles that this family faces and they have no choice but to carry on and find the best solutions to these problems,” She said in the release.
Sophia Davis, a second-year musical theatre major from Lyman, who plays Maggie in the performance stated, “One thing that I love about Maggie is the fact that she is aware of how unfair life can be and how many times we are stripped of opportunities to have a different life, a better life, and she still chooses to make the best of it. She really does live by the motto: Life is what you make it," she said in the release.
Children under five are not permitted to the evening performances; however, they are welcome to attend the Saturday matinee. Face coverings are required in the Theater.
Tickets to in-person and streaming events are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Tickets will only be available online or by calling the Box Office at 307-382-1721. No paper tickets will be issued or collected.
For more information and tickets, call the Performing Arts Office at 307 382-1721, or visit https://www.showtix4u.com/events/westerntheatre.
