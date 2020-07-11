Canines and their owners made a lap around downtown Rock Springs on Saturday morning s part of the 2020 Pet Parade. Participants were offered treats and plastic bags at the start, and there were plenty of stops for shade and water along the way. See a video and photos at rocketminer.com.

