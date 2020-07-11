Canines and their owners made a lap around downtown Rock Springs on Saturday morning s part of the 2020 Pet Parade. Participants were offered treats and plastic bags at the start, and there were plenty of stops for shade and water along the way. See a video and photos at rocketminer.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ciner expansion project proposal moves forward
- Genesis Alkali confirms layoffs
- Former director pleads guilty to stealing from dispatch center
- Municipal judge resigns, sparks shouting at Gillette council meeting
- Friends find bison jump in Carbon County
- Regulators approve first new coal mine in decades
- Editorial roundup: Those who refuse to wear masks may ruin things for everyone
- Andrew Weaver pleads not guilty to murder charges
- School district preparing for in-person instruction
- Arrest Report July 5
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.