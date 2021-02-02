Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Grammy-winning legend's 1980's hit "9 to 5" has been flipped by Squarespace, the company that helps users build and host their own websites, for a Super Bowl commercial debuting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Oscar winner Damien Chazelle of "La La Land" fame directed the spot.