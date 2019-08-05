ROCK SPRINGS — Enjoy over 40 microbrews and live music at the 11th annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews from moon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in Bunning Park.
Beer tickets cost $5 each or five for $20, or you can buy a commemorative pint glass for $20 and get three beer tickets! If you don’t plan on drinking, sign up for the designated driver package, sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, to receive a T-shirt, free admission, tickets for non-alcoholic beverages and special swag! Call 307-352-1434 to sign up.
Performing their unique styles of blues music this year will be the Will Baxter Band, Sin City Screamers, WY5, Lionel Young Band and Skylla Burrell Band.
Offering a variety of drinks, 25 different brewing companies will be at the event, including both local brewers and brewers from places like Jackson Hole, Seattle and more.
Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is hosted by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency with support from Young and Professional Group and the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board. This event is also sponsored by Rocky Mountain Bank along with the Community Fine Arts Center, Pickin’ Palace, Pepsi, Life Skills, Simplot, Red Desert Ice, and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Proceeds will benefit the Rock Springs Main Street/URA for ongoing downtown redevelopment projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.