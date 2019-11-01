GREEN RIVER — Two classically trained soloists known as the Double Double Duo will perform in concert Nov. 12 using comedy, virtuosity and musical sensitivity to bring their broad repertoire to life.
The concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Green River High School auditorium is the second performance in the Sweetwater County Concert Association's 2019-20 season. Double Double Duo members are a ‘double threat’ on two instruments: Dr. Kornel Wolak on clarinet and piano and Michael Bridge on accordion and piano.
Actively touring in Poland, France, Ecuador, and across Canada, the group performs all-original arrangements of classical showpieces, sensitive jazz ballads, and fiery folk music from around the globe.
Wolak and Bridge began their collaboration in 2011. They have since performed across Canada for arts organizations as diverse as the music they play – from the Ontario Philharmonic to the Calgary Stampede. On the occasion of an international music festival in Loja, Ecuador, they met their future collaborator, Professor Guillaume Tardif from the University of Alberta, with whom they toured Europe in summer 2016 as a trio.
Dr. Kornel Wolak
Of Polish origin, Wolak is highly acclaimed for his musical imagination and astonishing versatility. “Control and a smooth expressivity are what make Wolak shine,” according to John Terauds in the Toronto Star.
Wolak is the winner of Debut Atlantic Tour, Prairie Debut Tour, British Columbia Touring, Allied Concerts Tour (USA, 2016), the Royal Conservatory Concerto Competition and the Presser Music Award. He has also performed with the renowned Quartetto Gelato. He continues to expand the clarinet repertoire by commissioning new pieces and regularly appears in recitals as a chamber musician and as soloist with American and European orchestras. A Fryderyk nominee, Poland’s highest recording award, Wolak is a regular fixture on National Public Radio.
He is also a regularly published author of articles on clarinet-related issues in Your Muse, the largest music magazine in Poland, in which he is an editor and contributor of a section called “Clarinetist’s Vademecum.” He is the founder of Music Mind Inc., an initiative that creates music education programs for schools and communities.
Since August 2015, Wolak has been actively involved in research on the role of oral articulators in clarinet playing at Speech-Language Pathology Department at University of Toronto. Results of the preliminary studies are to be presented in the upcoming months.
Michael Bridge
Originally from Alberta, Bridge was named one of CBC’s “30 Hot Classical Musicians Under 30” in 2016. Equally adept performing with orchestras, playing an energetic outdoor festival, or giving a TED Talk, he is a winner of the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Emerging Artist Medal and the Canadian Digital Accordion Championships. He is also winner of the University of Toronto Concerto Competition and the Calgary Stampede Talent Search.
Described as “a wizard of the accordion," Bridge is known for his warm stage personality, stereotype-smashing versatility and blazing virtuosity. His first accordion was purchased at a garage sale for $5 when he was five. Two decades later, he is active in many facets of the concert music scene, boldly redefining the perception of his traditional instrument.
He made his solo orchestral debut with the Boston Pops at age 17 and gives more than 100 concerts per year in Europe and the Americas.
More than a classical musician, Bridge describes his repertoire as "concert music" – encompassing baroque, classical and contemporary works, along with a vast array of his own concert arrangements of folk and jazz music. Armed with both acoustic and digital accordions, all sounds emanating from the stage (up to the sound of a full orchestra) are played 100% live. Prolific in working with composers, Bridge has had more than 40 world premieres.
On tour, Bridge performs solo or with orchestra, and with his two ensembles – Bridge+Wolak and Ladom Ensemble. He has toured in Poland, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ecuador, the U.S. and in every Canadian province.
Bridge is pursuing his doctoral studies in accordion performance at the University of Toronto, studying with Joseph Macerollo. He gives frequent guest lectures at universities and festivals on topics including the music business for student, performance and speaking skills, and composing for accordion. He has adjudicated accordion competitions in Canada and the U.S.
He has gratefully received support for his academic work and touring from the Canada Council for the Arts, Social Sciences & Humanities Research Council, Sylva Gelber Music Foundation, government of Alberta and University of Toronto.
Encompassing the diversity of his live performances, Bridge's debut album “Overture” launched in 2018 and was named CBC Album of the Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.