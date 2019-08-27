ROCK SPRINGS — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., traveled to Sweetwater County on Friday to attend the 18th annual River Festival in Green River. His visit included a stop by the Rocket-Miner office to provide an update on legislative initiatives he’s been working on as well as to respond to …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.