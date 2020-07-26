NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick applauds during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University on Oct. 11, 2018. Kaepernick has been condemned by President Donald Trump and others on the right and had not played an NFL game since 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest “a country that oppresses black people and people of color." But he has appeared in Nike advertisements, been honored by the ACLU and Amnesty International among other organizations and reached an agreement with the Walt Disney Co. for a docuseries about this life.