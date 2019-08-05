FLAMING GORGE — People can celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday and view the night sky near Flaming Gorge Reservoir in August.
Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday party will start at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, on the lawn of Red Canyon Lodge, located on Red Canyon Road off Highway 44, 3.5 miles west of Highway 191. Bring a lawn chair or have a seat on the grass.
A night sky viewing session is scheduled at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Lucerne campground amphitheater located 5 miles north of Manila, Utah, off Wyoming 530-N. Be sure to bring flashlights for heading home in the dark.
