07-11-19 brown bag concert Rupert Wates
Buy Now

ROCK SPRINGS — People gathered in Bank Court on Tuesday to listen to the folk stylings of Rupert Wates. The Brown Bag concert series continues from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 with musical guest Jeremy Facknitz.

 Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Photo/Trina Brittain

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.