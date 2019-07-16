ROCK SPRINGS — Have you ever wanted to discover the fun and joy in William Shakespeare’s language? Have you ever had a desire to speak and perform his work?
Come to the Broadway Theater and get “Down and Dirty with Shakespeare” at a master class taught by Rock Springs native Parke Fech.
The free course will run from 6-10 p.m. Friday, with snacks provided, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday including lunch at the Broadway Theater at 618 Broadway in Rock Springs. It is open to the public free of charge.
During the class titled “”Down and Dirty with Shakespeare: Practical Approaches to Classical Text,” Fech will cover different options of directing styles. The aim is to provide a practical vocabulary to the individual’s directorial practice, according to the Actors’ Mission.
Directing styles covered will include:
n Fight direction: Scenes of violence and menace.
n Working with Anne Bogart and Tina Landau’s viewpoints and composition.
n Michael Chekhov’s atmosphere work.
n Stanislavsky’s active analysis and method of physical action.
Fech has worked and taught throughout the United States and internationally, but is happy to come home and be able to share with the community. He grew up in Rock Spring and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2003 then graduated from Colorado Mesa University (Mesa State College) in 2007 with a degree in musical theater and several minors. He received a master of fine arts in acting in 2014 from the University of Houston’s Professional Actor Training Program.
The Rock Springs native is currently working on another master of fine arts in actor training and coaching from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London. He has worked as an actor and fight director in Alabama, Texas, Pennsylvania, Utah, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Kentucky as well as internationally.
