ROCK SPRINGS — Do you know that bingo was originally named Beano in 1929? A toy salesman overheard someone accidentally yell “Bingo!” instead of “Beano!” at a carnival near Atlanta, Georgia, and the name has stuck ever since, according to the Rock Spring Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.
This year, locals and visitors are invited to play the first-ever downtown Christmas bingo. The cards contain 24 activities with all items under $10, and most are free. There is also one free square. Each square has an activity for participants to enjoy and mark off during the holiday season. Once they have a bingo (straight across, vertical or diagonal), they can return it to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Office at 603 S. Main St. for a prize.
The 307 Realty Group is the sponsor for this event.
Bingo cards are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Office, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Historical Museum, Community Fine Arts Center and the Rock Springs Library. Participants play bingo from through Dec. 21.
