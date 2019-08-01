VERNAL, Utah — The Ashley National Forest is hosting a program on “Reptiles and Amphibians” at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the Red Canyon Lodge lawn on Red Canyon Road off Highway 44, which is about 3.5 miles west of Highway 191.
The public is invited to have a seat on the grass or bring their lawn chairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.