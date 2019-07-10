GILLETTE — WyoPoets, the statewide organization for writers of poetry, will have its annual workshop April 24 and 25, 2020, at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Conference Center, 2009 S. Douglas Highway, Gillette.
The workshop will be hosted by Prairie Pens, Gillette’s local writing group.
The two-day workshop includes the launch of WyoPoets 2020 Chapbook and public poetry reading on Friday night, and a day of workshops led by Juliet Patterson on Saturday.
Patterson, the author of two full-length books, was recently named a finalist for the Audre Lorde Award in Poetry, is the recipient of fellowships from the Jerome Foundation, the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Minneapolis-based Institute for Community and Cultural Development. She is also a nationally recognized teacher of the art and craft of poetry.
Local workshop coordinator Don Oakley expects poets from across the state, and beyond, to attend this event, hosted each year by WyoPoets in a different Wyoming town, “…always during April, National Poetry Month,” Oakley added.
For more about WyoPoets April workshop and the Chapbook project visit www.WyoPoets.org.
