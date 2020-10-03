Kaley Williams, 8, paints a panel of a "Peanuts" mural that will be placed in the outpatient pediatric floor of One Brooklyn Health at Brookdale Hospital on Oct. 1 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The virus pandemic won't stop Charlie Brown, Snoopy or the "Peanuts" gang from marking an important birthday and they're hoping to raise the spirits of sick kids while they celebrate. The beloved comic marks its 70th anniversary this week with new lesson plans, a new TV show and a philanthropic push that includes donating "Peanuts" murals for kids to paint in 70 children's hospitals around the globe, from Brooklyn to Brazil.