GREEN RIVER — The Green River Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street will host its Fall Crawl fundraiser Saturday.
The Fall Crawl is a cross between a pub crawl and poker run through downtown bars/pubs. The event will run from 3-8 p.m. beginning at The Brewery and ending at Hitching Post Restaurant & Saloon. Winners will be announced at the Hitching Post at 8:15 p.m., followed by live music from Free Resonance.
All proceeds go to the Green River Development Fund for downtown revitalization efforts. People can begin by buying a card for $10 at The Brewery. Drink and/or food specials will be offered at participating businesses, and prizes will be awarded for highest and lowest hands as well as different hands in between. There will also be a 50/50 raffle with tickets available at each “pub.”
Stops include:
n American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28
n Ponderosa Bar
n The Embassy Tavern
n Town Bar & Grill Green Gander Bar
n Mi Casita
n Red Feather Bar
n Gudino’s Cafe
