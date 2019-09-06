GREEN RIVER — Performing arts educators and others will take the stage to present “Forever Plaid” on Saturday night.
The Green River High School theater performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the GRHS theater. “Forever Plaid” is chock-full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies.
Once upon a time, there were four guys who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to become their idols – The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo’s and The Crew Cuts. The musical quartet includes Sparky, played by GRHS band director Quinn Kalinski; Smudge, played by GRHS theatre director Bradlee W. Skinner; Frankie, played by Tim Knight; and Jinx, played by Mike Curtis
Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge’s family’s plumbing supply company, they became “Forever Plaid.” On the way to their first big gig, the “Plaids” are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of “Forever Plaid” begins.
Tickets are available at showtickets.com and at the door.
