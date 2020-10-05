ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County residents are invited to stop by the Rock Springs Historical Museum during the month of October to see the new “Happy Halloween 2020” display. The show features Halloween decorations from the Curtis Keelin Sr. collection maintained by the Rock Springs Historical Museum.
This year, in light of the need for social distancing, museum staff and volunteers created a display that could be enjoyed by everyone, especially those driving by.
"Happy Halloween 2020" will be available for the public to view 24 hours a day through the month of October. The spooky scene can only be viewed from the Fire Station bay windows located on Broadway Street. The scene will be lit between 7 and 11 p.m. and theme music will play between 7:30 and 8 p.m. nightly.
Visitors are welcome to stop by and take photos with the display and enjoy the music during the Halloween Stroll from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
ABOUT THE COLLECTOR
Kellin was a lifelong resident of Wyoming. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1966, owned the Concrete Palace and worked as a welder for FMC for more than 50 years.
Keelin loved decorating his yard in Reliance for Halloween, and it was a yearly treat for many children to go by and see all the decorations. Over the years he accumulated a large collection of figures and creatures, some bought and some homemade. There was a little bit of everything, very scary figures, next to classic Hollywood icons, with a few softer pumpkins, black cats and scarecrows thrown in.
When Keelin could no longer decorate his yard, he donated all his collection to the museum. The ghosts and ghouls have been used to decorate the jail for Halloween, often with Keelin supervising the setup. The themed decoration has left an impression and is a much loved part of fall activities.
The Rock Springs Historical Museum is a department of the City of Rock Springs, and exists to preserve and protect the past, present and future of Rock Springs. The museum is located at 201 B St. in Rock Springs.
For information, call 307-362-3138, or visit www.rswy.net or www.facebook.com/rsmuseum.
