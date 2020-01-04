This photo ran in the Rocket-Miner in the past 12 months. Send entries to Rocket-Miner, P.O. Box 98, Rock Springs, WY 82901, submit to the office at 215 D St., Rock Springs, or email editor@rocketminer.com by 4 p.m. Thursday.
Pierre Seneshale correctly guessed that the photograph showed a lantern.
This photo ran in the Rocket-Miner in the past 12 months. Send entries to Rocket-Miner, P.O. Box 98, Rock Springs, WY 82901, submit to the office at 215 D St., Rock Springs, or email editor@rocketminer.com by 4 p.m. Thursday.
GREEN RIVER — Where in the world is Wild Sage Market? The food co-op hopefuls are one step closer to opening their doors after receiving an $8,080 Technical Assistance Grant from Wyoming Main Street for a feasibility study.
As Sweetwater County residents look toward a new decade and the first baby born at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in the 2020s, one local mother is gazing backward to the dawn of a different decade and her own New Year’s baby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.