08-07-19 sand dunes
Buy Now

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Only one rider could be seen cruising the Killpecker Sand Dunes near the Open Play Area Campground on Saturday afternoon in the Red Desert, but the campground itself was filled with camp trailers and sand-friendly side by sides, all-terrain vehicles and dune buggies. The campground is located about 32 miles from Rock Springs. It is a non-fee area, is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and has an outhouse and fire rings.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Lisa Romero

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.