Actors, from left, Laura Dern, Joseph Mazzello and Sam Neill are seen in a scene from the 1993 film "Jurassic Park." With all major new releases postponed until at least Labor Day weekend due to the pandemic, summer moviegoing has belonged to the classics. “Jurassic Park” has led them all with a bit more than $3 million in ticket sales this summer, according to several people who have seen box-office grosses.