ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has finalized plans for the inaugural College Night Out. Set for Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m.
College Night Out will showcase Downtown Rock Springs while welcoming students to Western Wyoming Community College. Everyone is encouraged to get into the WWCC spirit and wear red and white that day.
The events will take place in the Bank Court. Commerce Bank of Wyoming will be giving away free burgers to the first 100 students with their valid ID card from 6-7:30 p.m. Local band Flyover Town will perform from 6:30-8 p.m. The first 25 students with their ID cards will also receive a downtown swag bag. There will also be games, door prizes, Hokulia Shaved Ice and Chill Out Ice Cream Truck. WWCC will also offer transportation to and from campus for students.
College Night Out isn’t just for students though! There are also some great specials for faculty and staff members who have a valid WWCC ID:
-- Free appetizers from 4:30-6 p.m. at Bitter Creek Brewing
-- 20% of your order at Cowboy Crepes
-- 20% of your order at Broadway Burger Station
-- 20% of at Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar; all purchases will be entered into drawing for a free book
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. For more information, call 307-352-1434 or visit DowntownRS.com.
