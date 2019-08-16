GREEN RIVER — Kim Bokor tunes out distractions as she competes in the amateur division of the Art on the Green contest at the Expedition Island Pavilion. The annual competition brings the creative process to life as artists compete in the live, 24-hour contest. Stop by and watch the contest hosted in conjunction with the 18th annual River Festival at the island. Saturday’s events include a river walk at 10 a.m., dog fetching at 11 a.m. and a duck race at noon. The festival also features a brew garden, vendors, car show, music, family friendly free entertainment and fireworks. For more photos, go to Page A8.
