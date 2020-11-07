Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.