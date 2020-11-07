Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.