ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs is where the holiday fun and shopping begins.
The second Plaid Friday will take place on Nov. 27. Shoppers can kick off the holiday season with free giveaways and specials throughout Downtown. One hundred plaid bags will be handed out at 9 a.m. at Escape Day Spa, 420 Broadway St. Some of them will have valuable gift certificates.
Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28. Watch for free giveaways and specials. The first 100 shoppers in the door at 11 a.m. at Mack and Co Boutique, 623 Pilot Butte Ave. will receive a special Christmas stocking filled with goodies and a gift certificate.
For unique gifts, go to the Christmas Gift Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 27 and 28 in Bunning Hall, 603 South Main St.
“Don’t forget, Downtown has gifts for nearly everyone on your list,” Chad Banks, URA Manager said in a press release. Support your own, shop at home.
This year, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency would like shoppers to take the Mayor’s Challenge — pledge to support local businesses at least five times during the holiday season, either by purchasing gifts, dining or participating in local holiday events.
“Out of every dollar spent in a local business, 68 cents will be returned to our community,” Banks said. “It fuels our local economies and contributes to more vibrant neighborhoods.”
Be on the look-out for ole’ St. Nick in Downtown Rock Springs. Santa will be traveling from the North Pole soon. His weekly visits will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 28 to Dec. 19 at a new location, the gazebo at the corner of D Street and Broadway Street, This event is sponsored by Escape 307 Rock Springs.
Join friends and neighbors for the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting, at 5 p.m. Dec. 5, at Cannon Park at the intersection of Grant and Elk Streets.
Bundle up and take the family to the Lighted Holiday Parade, at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in Downtown Rock Springs.
New to Downtown Rock Springs this holiday season is Llamas. They will be ready to greet locals and visitors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 on South Main Street.
Watch performers from around the community smile, dance and pose. The Living Windows is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 at participating businesses in Downtown.
The Bar J Wranglers will be back at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Broadway Theater.
Keep your PJ’s on and enjoy Polar Express, at 6 p.m. Dec.18, and 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Broadway Theater. These showings are sponsored by Infinity Power and Controls and WyoRadio.
Participants are advised to practice social distancing and wear masks during all local events.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency by calling 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
