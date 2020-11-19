Natalia Lafourcade performs at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year tribute honoring Alejandro Sanz on Nov. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Lafourcade won album of the year, a category dominated by male acts, at the 21st Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 19, 2020, with "Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1." Lafourcade won three awards, tying Rosalia and Carlos Vives for most wins.