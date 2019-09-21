GREEN RIVER -- The next Ghost Walks at the Sweetwater County Library will be on Oct. 26 at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets for the walks cost $10 and will be on sale from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the library, 300 N. First E. in Green River.
The Ghost Walks are hosted by the Sweetwater County Library Foundation and the Ghost Walk Crew, a volunteer group with knowledge of the library’s history and reported paranormal experiences. During the walks, attendees with tour the library in the dark with flashlights. The crew will tell stories and use ghost hunting equipment to try to contact the spirits that are believed to haunt the library.
The land the library sits on is the location of Green River’s former cemetery. While the cemetery was moved to its new location decades before the library was built, some of the bodies were left behind and found during the building’s construction in 1978 and during a landscaping project in 1983. Since 1985, unexplained occurrences have been reported at the library and the location has been listed on the famous list of haunted locations in Wyoming.
Tickets to the Ghost Walks are limited in number, so sales will be capped at six per person. Only cash or checks will be accepted. Attendees must be 16 years of age or older to attend, and a parental signature is required for anyone under 18. No refunds will be available on purchased tickets.
Proceeds from the Ghost Walk tickets benefit the Sweetwater County Library Foundation, a nonprofit organization that raises and disburses funds to support the library above and beyond what community tax dollars support.
