SWEETWATER COUNTY — Both Rock Springs and Green River will host fireworks displays Saturday night for the Fourth of July.
The Rock Springs fireworks display is set to begin at 10 p.m. It will be set off in the traditional area near the near the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area and White Mountain Golf Course.
Other holiday activities will also be hosted by the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department. Family activities featuring games and music will begin at 7 p.m. at the Wathaha Recreation Complex.
The Firewacker Golf Tournament is scheduled at 6 p.m. at the White Mountain Golf Course. Registration is available by calling 307-352-1415. Veterans will receive a discount on July 4th at the golf course for Military Appreciation Day.
In Green River, the fireworks display is set to begin at 10 p.m. with the best viewing area near Veteran's Park.
Private fireworks are not allowed in the city limits of Rock Springs and Green River. It is illegal to ignite any fire-cracker, skyrocket, roman candle, sparkler, or other kinds of fireworks.
