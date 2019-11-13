ROCK SPRINGS — Tickets are now available for Lightwire Theater’s "A Very Electric Christmas." The performance starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Broadway Theater.
Since bursting to national acclaim after appearing as semifinalists on "America’s Got Talent," Lightwire Theater has gone on to enthrall audiences worldwide with their unique combination of skill and grace as told through the technological innovations of moving light characters, according to a press release.
People of all ages will be captivated by the dazzling visuals and unique menageries of characters that magically appear out of the darkness. Combining the arts of puppetry, theater and dance, with the music of timeless holiday hits, this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope creates a truly one-of-a-kind, inspired and exhilarating holiday experience that will be a treasured memory for years to come.
Lightwire Theater is internationally recognized for its electroluminescent artistry, poignant story telling and perform in complete darkness, according to the release.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and www.BroadwayRS.com. Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is sponsoring this event.
The 2019-20 Broadway Season is underwritten by the city of Rock Springs, Wyoming Arts Council, Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Genesis Alkali, Explore Rock Springs and Green River and Rocky Mountain Power.
