ROCK SPRINGS — The beloved novel of four sisters will come to life when Western Wyoming Community College’s Theater Department presents “Little Women: The Broadway Musical.”
Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 29 as well as March 5, 6, and 7 in the Western theater. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on March 7.
The show is a lively rendition of Louisa May Alcott’s novel of four sisters and their adventures, according to a press release. Meg, the oldest and on the lookout for a husband; Jo, the outspoken tomboy who wants to be a writer; Beth, a quiet and virtuous pianist; and Amy, who acts a perfect lady and adores visual beauty, live with their Marmee while their father is away in the Civil War. As the sisters face different trials and try to find their place in the world, they eventually realize that they can do anything as long as they have each other.
Stephen Cramer, assistant professor of musical theater, loves the story of “Little Women” because he had the privilege of being a part of it in graduate school. Cramer describes the story’s theme as relatable to Jo’s character because “she’s always looking for something to make her feel successful and complete, and ends up discovering that it was something that she had all along.”
Cramer said the show demonstrates how important it is to “draw strength from family and those around you,” and that “there are many changes within this show and that it really represents life in general and the struggle of being human. Learning to deal with struggles and grief, all while striving for what we want.”
Sarah Kropf, a second-year musical theater major, is from Green River and plays the eldest sister, Meg March.
“The more I portray Meg onstage, the more I realize how much we have in common. These commonalities help me breathe life into this character and to connect with the audience. It makes it easier to connect with your audience, when everyone has dealt with similar situations that are in the show.”
Children under 5 are not permitted to the evening performances, but are welcome to attend the Saturday matinee. Tickets cost $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. For questions and tickets, contact the Performing Arts Office at 307-382-1721 or visit http://bit.ly/2lVhx16.
