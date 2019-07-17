07-20-19 Brown Bag Concert Jeremy Facknitz
ROCK SPRINGS — Music filled downtown Rock Springs on Tuesday as singer-songwriter Jeremy Facknitz performed for locals and visitors in Bank Court. The Brown Bag concert series continues from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, with the talented duo, The W Lovers.

 Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Photo/Trina Brittain

