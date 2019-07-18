GREEN RIVER — The second Mansface Mountain Music Festival will celebrate the genre of bluegrass music while raising awareness for the organization’s wildlife conservation efforts.
The Muley Fanatic Foundation is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Expedition Island.
Friday's lineup includes:
-- 11 a.m. - Open Acts
-- Noon-1:30 p.m. - Low Water String Band
-- 2-3:30 p.m. - Wyoming Raised Band
-- 4-5:30 p.m. - Few Miles South
-- 6-7:30 p.m. - Aaron Davis & Mystery Machine
-- 8-9:30 p.m. - A Brothers Fountain
Acts scheduled Saturday are:
-- 11 a.m. - Open Acts
-- Noon-1:30 p.m. - Few Miles South
-- 2-3:30 p.m. - Casey jack Kristofferson
-- 4-5:30 p.m. - Graham Good & The Painters
-- 6-7:30 p.m. - King Cardinal
-- 8-9:30 p.m. - Jalan Crossland
Prize giveaways will follow the last act on Saturday night. Tickets are available at muleyfanatic.rallyup.com/ultimatebuckfever.
Raffle proceeds will benefit projects aimed at reducing wildlife-motorist collisions and wildlife research.
