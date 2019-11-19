Symphony

ROCK SPRINGS — University of Wyoming professor of violin John Fadail performed as a soloist for the “Dvořák Violin Concerto” during the University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s performance at Rock Springs High School on Sunday. Fadail is an accomplished and internationally renowned violinist. He performs on a violin from Naples, Italy, built by Giovanni Gagliano in 1781.

 Rocket Miner Photo/Pam Haynes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.