Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020. Dozens of U.K. music stars including Elton John, Ed Sheeran and conductor Simon Rattle on Wednesday Jan. 20, 2021, say musicians have been “shamefully failed” by the British government, which has left them facing post-Brexit restrictions on touring in the European Union.