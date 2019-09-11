ROCK SPRINGS — Proceeds from Tuesday's Neal McCoy concert will go to Sweetwater County Search and Rescue.
The country music artist will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rock Springs High School theater. Comedian and musician Joe Stoddard will also appear as a special guest. Tickets cost $38 and are available at the Rock Springs and Green River chambers of commerce and at the door.
The concert marks the second year of what Sweetwater County Emergency Management hopes to be an ongoing fundraiser for Search and Rescue. Money raised will help replace two old snow-cat type vehicles. These machines are vital pieces of equipment when searching for, and rescuing lost people during the winter months, according to Judy Roderick, coordinator for Sweetwater County Emergency Management. The two machines that Search and Rescue plan to replace have become very unreliable and parts for them are no longer obtainable, Roderick said.
Sweetwater County Search and Rescue was originally formed in 1963 when two Green River brothers, 16-year-old Edward Eskridge and 15-year-old Richard Eskridge, went rabbit hunting in a small car in February on White Mountain. When they didn't return, a search was initiated. Richard Eskridge was located badly injured and was able to tell the rescuers that his brother pulled him from the wrecked vehicle and covered him with his parka before heading out into the freezing temperatures in shirtsleeves to find help. Richard Eskridge later died, and Edward Eskridge was never found.
Search and Rescue volunteers operate under the Sweetater County Sheriff's Office. They meet at 7:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Sweetwater County Justice Center. They are always looking for new members and invite anyone who might be interested to attend their meetings. The group uses modern technology as well as traditional navigation tools. A few of the members are also K-9 handlers and have dogs that can locate a lost person as well as a cadaver.
Although their main concern is Sweetwater County, many of the members have traveled to other counties to assist with searches.
